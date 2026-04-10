 Cafe In Indore's Palasia Caught Running Without Food Registration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCafe In Indore's Palasia Caught Running Without Food Registration

Cafe In Indore's Palasia Caught Running Without Food Registration

Indore: The Food Safety Administration booked a cafe in Palasia after a complaint via the 311 app revealed it was operating without valid registration. At Creme Roasting LLP (Hopin Patio Cafe), officials collected samples of paneer, curd, rice, rajma, and ice for testing. Another outlet, Dal Bati Surma, was also inspected, with samples taken.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Cafe In Indore's Palasia Caught Running Without Food Registration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration took action against a cafe in the Palasia area after receiving a consumer complaint through the 311 app on Thursday. A case was registered, and samples of some food items were also collected for testing.

According to officials, a surprise inspection was conducted at Creme Roasting LLP (Hopin Patio Cafe), where it was found the establishment was operating without a valid food registration. During the inspection, samples of paneer, curd, rice, rajma, and edible ice were collected for testing. A case has been prepared against the café for running a food business without proper registration, and further action will be taken after the lab reports are received.

Read Also
Indore News: Food Safety Department Collects 7 Samples After A Complaint
article-image

In another routine inspection in the same area, officials checked Dal Bati Surma (Delish Foods and Company). Samples of curd, toor dal, rice, and bafla flour were collected for quality testing. The district administration said that providing safe, high-quality food to the public is a top priority, and food business operators must comply with all legal requirements and maintain proper registration.

Follow us on