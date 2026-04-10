Cafe In Indore's Palasia Caught Running Without Food Registration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration took action against a cafe in the Palasia area after receiving a consumer complaint through the 311 app on Thursday. A case was registered, and samples of some food items were also collected for testing.

According to officials, a surprise inspection was conducted at Creme Roasting LLP (Hopin Patio Cafe), where it was found the establishment was operating without a valid food registration. During the inspection, samples of paneer, curd, rice, rajma, and edible ice were collected for testing. A case has been prepared against the café for running a food business without proper registration, and further action will be taken after the lab reports are received.

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In another routine inspection in the same area, officials checked Dal Bati Surma (Delish Foods and Company). Samples of curd, toor dal, rice, and bafla flour were collected for quality testing. The district administration said that providing safe, high-quality food to the public is a top priority, and food business operators must comply with all legal requirements and maintain proper registration.