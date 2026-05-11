Cabinet Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang Reviews Khargone Development Works | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Cooperation, Sports and Youth Welfare and Khargone district in-charge Vishwas Kailash Sarang chaired a District Development Advisory Committee meeting on Monday and reviewed development works and public welfare schemes across the district.

Sarang directed officials to ensure 100% saturation of all Central and State government schemes so that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of benefits. He said reaching the last beneficiary remains the administration’s priority.

Reviewing water conservation efforts, Sarang instructed officials to maintain Khargone’s top position in the state under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan. He also directed officials to complete pending Amrit Sarovar works and repair hand pumps and borewells before summer.

On education, he stressed the need to complete the construction of school toilets, improve anganwadi facilities, rationalise teacher deployment, and strengthen infrastructure at the girls’ postgraduate college.

Sarang also directed the police to strengthen law and order, increase patrols in sensitive areas, and focus on women’s safety. He instructed officials to provide basic facilities in hostels and schools in tribal areas.

Reviewing wheat procurement centres, he directed officials to ensure facilities for farmers and conduct surprise inspections to curb corruption. He warned officials of strict action over negligence in construction quality or implementation of government schemes.

MP Gajendra Patel, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, MLA Sachin Birla, collector Bhavya Mittal and other officials attended the meeting.