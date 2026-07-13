Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹799.4 Crore In MP's Petlawad | FP photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria on Monday inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan for several development projects for Rs 799.4 crore in Petlawad municipal council.

The projects included construction of a road from Tejaji Temple to Phuta Temple on the Pampavati River for Rs 481.49 lakh, a garden in Muktidham under the Amrit 2.0 scheme for Rs 14.54 lakh, a community hall in Ward No. 8 for Rs 28.86 lakh and an English medium hostel for Rs 275.43 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bhuria said her efforts for the constituency's development were continuous and that she considered the area her family.

She spoke of plans to develop dense forests at suitable locations and urged citizens to nurture planted saplings into full-grown trees.

Municipal council president Lalita Yogesh Gamrad delivered the welcome address and district vice president Hemant Bhatt praised the minister's efforts.

BJP mandal president Sanjay Kahar conducted the programme and Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Rahul Verma proposed the vote of thanks. Kiran Sanjay Kahar, Ramesh Solanki, Hemant Bhatt and others attended the programme.