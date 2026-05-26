Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan’s Surprise Visit At Mango Market In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise visit by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan to the mango market in Aalirajpur on Tuesday created panic among traders and middlemen after farmers complained of being forced to sell mangoes at throwaway prices.

The minister reached the market around 10 am on his motorcycle without security or an official convoy and directly interacted with farmers to assess the ground situation. Traders and middlemen were caught off guard by the sudden inspection.

Farmers complained that they were not receiving fair prices for their produce. Addressing them, Chouhan said farmers should sell their mangoes in the open market wherever they received better rates and assured support from the administration.

The minister also announced that free cold storage and warehouse facilities would be provided in the market so farmers could store and ripen raw mangoes instead of selling them hurriedly at low prices.

Following the visit, collector Neetu Mathur formed a special investigation team to monitor prices, weights and taxes in the market. Officials said minimum prices for mangoes had been fixed and traders purchasing below the prescribed rates would face strict action.

The inspection team will conduct daily checks in the market and licences of traders found violating rules may be cancelled.