Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Third Candidate' Remark Triggers Speculation About BJP Game Plan For Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls

Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Third Candidate' Remark Triggers Speculation About BJP Game Plan For MP Rajya Sabha Polls | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday triggered speculation about the BJP's move in the polls for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state after claiming all efforts would be made to ensure victory if the party fields a possible third candidate.

Of the three RS seats in the state, the ruling BJP is assured of victory on two, with the party fielding national general secretary Tarun Chugh and state unit secretary Rajneesh Agrawal.

The Congress has nominated former Union minister Meenakshi Natarajan for the RS polls scheduled to take place on June 18.

"I hope both our candidates will win the Rajya Sabha elections. If our party announces a third candidate, we will try to ensure his victory as well," Vijayvargiya, the state parliamentary affairs minister, told reporters.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Rajya Sabha candidates says, "...The party has fielded two very good candidates. I thank our top leadership for this decision. I am confident both will win. If the party fields a third candidate, we will also make every… pic.twitter.com/Si2k0Nlq0f — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2026

Queried on a possible third candidate, MP BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal chose not to give a direct answer.

"Candidates have been announced for only two seats," he said.

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 18. The last date for filing nominations is June 8.

In the 230-member MP assembly, the BJP has a comfortable majority with 164 seats, while the Congress has 64. One seat is with Bharat Adivasi Party and one seat is vacant. PTI