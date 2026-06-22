Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Rows Over ‘Kafir’ Remark On Roads, Welfare Benefits |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration and housing affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has triggered a political debate after saying that those who call him and others “kafirs” should not use roads built by the BJP government or accept benefits from welfare schemes.

Speaking at a programme in Indore-1 assembly constituency on Sunday, the minister maintained that his party government has never discriminated against any community and remains committed to development for all, regardless of political support.

He noted that both Hindu and Muslim families live in the locality and remarked that if some people consider him a “kafir” (non-believer), they should also refrain from using roads built by the government or accepting benefits from welfare schemes such as Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi.

The minister said that the government’s guiding principle has been “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” (together with all, development for all, trust of all and efforts by all). He said public service remains the government’s responsibility, irrespective of whether people vote for the ruling party.

“We have never discriminated against anyone. Whether people support us politically or not, development work will continue,” Vijayvargiya said. He added that while electoral support may motivate representatives to work with greater enthusiasm, development initiatives would be carried out regardless.

During the event, he announced and laid the foundation stones for 10 development projects in Wards 1 and 5, with a total estimated cost of Rs 2.39 crore.

Speaking at the programme, Vijayvargiya described it as a privilege to serve as a representative of the people and as a worker of the BJP. He said his first privilege was being a BJP worker and his second was serving the public as an elected representative