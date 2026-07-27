Cabinet Minister Kailas Vijayvargiya Warns Officials Over Sapling Care In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore took another step towards becoming a greener city and an "oxygen bank" as 50,000 saplings were planted on forest land opposite Bijasan Tekri at Ramna on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the city has set a target of planting 21 lakh saplings this year. Around 1.5 lakh saplings have already been planted, and the administration aims to plant nearly one lakh saplings every day during the monsoon.

Vijayvargiya warned forest officials over the maintenance of the newly planted saplings, stressing that plantation alone is not enough and their protection is equally important.

"We had even arranged borewells after officials cited water shortages in the past, but proper maintenance of the plants was still lacking. If the Forest Department fails to protect these saplings, public representatives themselves will take responsibility," he said.

Oxygen zones in every colony

The minister announced that nearly 3.5 lakh trees will be planted in over 1,000 public gardens across the city. About 25% of each colony park will be developed into dense forests, creating small "oxygen zones" across Indore.

He said industries, hotel associations and social organisations would be assigned different sectors to ensure the long-term care of the plantations. Nurseries will also be developed to replace saplings that fail to survive.

Calling tree plantation a noble act, Vijayvargiya said planting a tree is as virtuous as building a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Opposition criticised over Jantar Mantar protest

Speaking to reporters after the event, Vijayvargiya also criticised the Opposition over the recent protest at Jantar Mantar. He alleged that foreign forces were trying to influence India's youth and accused opposition parties of using young people for political purposes. He also claimed that some political leaders were tarnishing India's image during visits abroad.

Large saplings sourced from Andhra Pradesh

Most of the saplings planted at the Ramna site were brought from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Many were up to 10 feet tall, while others exceeded five feet. The plantation drive aims to increase green cover, conserve biodiversity and improve air quality.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Madhu Verma, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, BJP rural president Shravan Chawda, Public Works Committee chairman Rajendra Rathore, Municipal Corporation and Forest Department officials, BSF personnel and citizens participated in the plantation drive.