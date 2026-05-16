Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kasyap Reviews The Ratlam-Khachrod Four-Lane Project In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kasyap on Friday reviewed the proposed construction plan for the Ratlam-Khachrod four-lane road. The road will connect the route with the Jaora-Ujjain Greenfield Highway, an initiative announced by CM Mohan Yadav at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore.

Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) briefed Minister Kasyap on the proposed layout during the review meeting. MPRDC divisional manager Vijay Singh informed Minister that the Ratlam-Khachrod route would be upgraded to a four-lane road to facilitate its integration with the Jaora-Ujjain Greenfield Highway. In villages falling within populated areas, the route will pass through an external bypass to minimise disruption.

Minister Kasyap issued directives to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) with certain modifications. MPRDC AGM Amit Bhuria and other senior officials were present during the review.

₹20 Lakh gold stolen from ex-railway employee

Gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen from the residence of retired railway employee in Indralok Nagar under the Industrial Police Station jurisdiction on Saturday.

The incident took place at Lalchand Sabnani’s house. The stolen jewellery comprised approximately 13 tolas gold, which Sabnani kept secured inside an almirah, at his residence. Police reviewed CCTV footage and zeroed in on several suspects during their investigation.

Preliminary findings indicated that carpentry work was underway at the victim’s residence at the time of the theft. A young worker engaged in this work had been absent from the worksite for two consecutive days prior to the theft being reported. Investigators currently suspect this individual's involvement in the crime.

The Industrial Area police station registered a formal complaint and initiated an investigation into the matter.