C-vaccination: Ujjain secures fifth spot

Ujjain: With 289,112 people getting first and second dose of corona vaccine so far, the Ujjain has secured the fifth spot among the districts of Madhya Pradesh. CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said 350 health workers have been deputed for the vaccination drive which is being carried out at 178 centres across the district.

Meanwhile, collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla inspected Civil Hospital in Tarana on Monday. They also visited Laxmipura Primary Health Centre. On their directions Tarana SDM Ekta Jaiswal ordered to seal four clinics in Karanj, Karedi, Nainawad and Tarana city. The staff at the clinics were treating corona patients defying protocols.