C-vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: 989 people get the jab in Barwani

Barwani: About 989 people received the covid vaccination on Thursday in the 38 vaccination centres of Barwani in the second phase of the vaccination drive.

According to the information received by Chief Medical and Health Officer Anita Singare, 121 people in Shaheed Bhima Nayak Mahavidyalaya, Barwani, 86 people in Central Jail Barwani, 8 people in Health Centre Chatli, 9 people in health centre Niwali, 27 people in Health Centre Rakhi Bujurg, 50 people in the health centre Khetia, 68 people in the health centre Pansemal, 9 people in the health centre Pati, 28 people in the health centre Gandaval, 10 people in Bokrata centre, 16 people in health centre Rosar, 60 people in health centre Rajpur, 22 people in health centre Ozar, 7 in health centre Julwania, 2 in health centre Nagalwadi , 20 in health centre Balwadi , 27 in health centre Chacharia , 10 in health centre Dhawali, 119 in health centre Sendhwa, 9 in health centre Warla, 4 people in health centre Dhanora, 7 people in health centre Jhopali, 10 people in health centre Bhawati, 10 people in the health centre Silawad, 18 people in the health centre Talwada Bujurg, 128 people in the health centre Anjad, 29 people in the health centre Dawana, 57 people in the health centre Okra, 10 people in the centre of Uchawad, 8 people in the health center Brahmangaon. Likewise, vaccination was done in the centres of Jogwada, Moida, Bandhara Bujurg, Palsud, Upla, Babdarh, Menimata and Talwada Deb.