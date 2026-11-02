Burhanpur Woman Carries Paralysed Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office To Appeal For Tricycle And Pension

Burhanpur Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office, Seeks Tricycle And Pension |

An emotional yet courageous incident has come to light from Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh. An elderly woman, a resident of Mahajan Colony, was seen carrying her disabled husband, Dayashankar, on her back to the Collector’s office. She requested the Collector to provide a tricycle and disability pension for her husband. She also said that she had been carrying him to government offices for the past nine years.

The sight of the elderly woman carrying her husband moved everyone present at the Collectorate.

Husband Suffering From Paralysis Since 9 Years

After reaching the collectorate, Bindubai told the collector that her husband suffered a paralysis attack around nine years ago. During his treatment, one of his legs had to be removed, leaving him unable to walk or move independently.

Since then, Bindubai has been carrying him on her back whenever he needs to travel. She said that despite visiting several government offices and repeatedly seeking help, she has not received a tricycle or disability pension for him.

मध्य प्रदेश के बुरहानपुर जिले से इंसानियत और हौसले की एक भावुक कर देने वाली तस्वीर सामने आई है, जहां एक बुजुर्ग महिला बिंदुबाई अपने दिव्यांग पति दयाशंकर को अपनी पीठ पर लादकर कलेक्टर की जनसुनवाई में पहुंची। पीड़ित महिला अपने पति के लिए एक ट्राईसाइकिल और दिव्यांग पेंशन की गुहार लगा रही हैं, क्योंकि लंबे समय से कई सरकारी दफ्तरों के चक्कर काटने के बाद भी उन्हें कोई मदद नहीं मिल सकी थी। बुजुर्ग दंपति की इस बेबसी और संघर्ष का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसके बाद प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने संज्ञान लेते हुए जल्द से जल्द सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने का आश्वासन दिया है।#Burhanpur #MadhyaPradesh #CollectorBurhanpur #ViralVideo #DivyangRights #MPNews #SocialJustice #BurhanpurNews #SystemicIssue #RightsForDisabled{Burhanpur Woman Fight Divyang Husband, Burhanpur Collector Viral Video, Madhya Pradesh Divyang Rights, Burhanpur District News, Social Media Viral Video MP, Disabled Pension Rights Burhanpur, MP Administration Action, Burhanpur Collector Office Story} — GNTTV (@GoodNewsToday) November 1, 2026

Lack Of Tricycle Adds To Family's Hardship

Bindubai said carrying her husband on her back causes her considerable physical difficulties. The family also faces mental distress caused by lack of assistance for the disabled.

She brought Dayashankar to the Collector’s office hoping to receive help. However, as no immediate arrangement could be made, she had to carry him back home on her back.

Department Cites Previous Wheelchair Distribution

According to information from the Burhanpur district administration, the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities had provided a wheelchair to Dayashankar during a programme two years ago.

Accoriding to the department, the designated lifespan of the wheelchair is three years. Under the rules, a tricycle can be provided after one year.

Matter Brought To Senior Officials' Attention

The matter has now reached senior officials. An official said efforts would be made to arrange the required assistance for the couple as soon as possible.

Bindubai's request for a disability pension will also be forwarded to the concerned official.