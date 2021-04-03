Burhanpur: Wait for Pathankot Express train ends, will reach Khandwa on April 11

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The most useful train for passengers of Nepanagar and Chhanera is resuming operations from April 10 daily from Mumbai. It will operate from April 13 daily from Amritsar.

After lockdown, many trains were stopped by the railway administration and Mumbai Amritsar Pathankot express was one of them. Office goers, students and others were highly inconvenienced due to the stopping of this train. The train also stops at Burhanpur, Nepanagar and other stations.

Now, this train will reach Khandwa everyday at 9.20 am from April 11 onwards to depart for Amritsar. There is a change in the return timing of this train. In the past, the train used to arrive at 4.25 pm but now it will arrive at 2.25 pm.