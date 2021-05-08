Burhanpur: Sugar loaded at railway station after 15 years for export, 21 wagons off to Mumbai port

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): History was created at Burhanpur railway station on Friday when sugar stock was loaded after 15 years with efforts of Bhusawal Senior Railway Divisional Manager (operations) RK Sharma. Sharma is also the president of Business Development Committee of Railways.

Sharma along with MLA Thakur Surendra Singh and the president of cooperative sugar factory Kishoridevi Shivkumar Singh tried hard to start loading sugar stock through railways so that local people may benefit. Loading of produce gives employment to local people.

On Friday, sugar was loaded in 21 railway wagons that headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai for export after 15 years. Till date, sugar was transported by road. But this year, sugar is being transported by train.