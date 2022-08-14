e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Smile! You are under surveillance; 81 CCTVs installed in district hospital

These cameras are directly connected to the police control room and will be monitored 27*7. A separate screen has been installed for the display of the CCTV footage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police have installed 81 high definition (HD) CCTVs to control and monitor crimes in the Burhanpur district hospital. These cameras were inaugurated by MP DnyaneshwarPatil on Saturday.

These cameras are directly connected to the police control room and will be monitored 27*7. A separate screen has been installed for the display of the CCTV footage.

According to police officials, there have been numerous complaints both from the patients and visitors in the past few months about theft, molestation, and other incidents committed inside the hospital's building.

To provide clearer footage even at night time, four and eight megapixels CCTVs have been installed in the inner and outer areas respectively of the building. Addressing the inauguration programme SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the security system will be maintained with continuous monitoring. On this occasion, collector Praveen Singh, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, district panchayat CEO Rohit Sisonia, district panchayat vice president Gajanan Mahajan and others were also present.

Read Also
Burhanpur: Descendants want facilities on par with freedom fighters' perks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBurhanpur: Smile! You are under surveillance; 81 CCTVs installed in district hospital

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Rajouri district

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Rajouri district

Mumbai: After Covid hiatus, simulator training back on wheels at Andheri RTO

Mumbai: After Covid hiatus, simulator training back on wheels at Andheri RTO

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam