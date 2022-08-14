Burhanpur: Smile! You are under surveillance; 81 CCTVs installed in district hospital

Representational image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police have installed 81 high definition (HD) CCTVs to control and monitor crimes in the Burhanpur district hospital. These cameras were inaugurated by MP DnyaneshwarPatil on Saturday.

These cameras are directly connected to the police control room and will be monitored 27*7. A separate screen has been installed for the display of the CCTV footage.

According to police officials, there have been numerous complaints both from the patients and visitors in the past few months about theft, molestation, and other incidents committed inside the hospital's building.

To provide clearer footage even at night time, four and eight megapixels CCTVs have been installed in the inner and outer areas respectively of the building. Addressing the inauguration programme SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the security system will be maintained with continuous monitoring. On this occasion, collector Praveen Singh, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, district panchayat CEO Rohit Sisonia, district panchayat vice president Gajanan Mahajan and others were also present.