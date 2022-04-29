Burhanpur: Quick action by cops averts tension, 10 booked

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Timely police intervention averted tension in Daulatpura locality in Burhanpur town after six persons belonging to the minority community pelted stones on a procession where provocative songs were being played on the DJ music system. A total of 10 persons - six from the minority community and four from the majority community were booked in the incident.

Police informed that those booked are Mohammed Hasan Khalil, Akram Ali, Sheikh Afsar Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Gulzar Rafique, and Rafique Hafiz under Sections 336, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code for pelting stones on procession and rioting.

Police also booked Ravi Lakhwani, 31, a resident of Sindhi Basti, Pradeep Choudhary, a resident Patonda, Ravi Thakur, and Yogesh Thakur, both residents of Balwa Tekri for playing loud music on DJ music system without permission.

Police said the incident was reported at Daulatpura area near Rajghat, during an engagement procession.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP academy karate player Supriya Jatav wins 2 medals in US Championship

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:12 PM IST