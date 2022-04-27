Burhanpur: Police reunite abducted girl with family; kidnapper held

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have reunited a two-year-old girl with her family and have arrested the kidnapper with the help of CCTVs installed at different places in Burhanpur town.

The police rescued the girl from Bhusawal town, in Maharashtra about 60 kilometres away from Burhanpur.

According to reports, the matter was reported at a small Sewal village that falls under the Nepanagar police station limit in Burhanpur district on Sunday afternoon. Nepanagar police station in charge Rajendra Ingle informed that complainant Sunil had lodged a missing report of his daughter. In his complaint, he claimed that when he along with his wife went to work in the agriculture field, one of his relatives Sonu, a native of Dhulkot village abducted his daughter.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and began the search for the girl. During preliminary investigation, police got information that the accused boarded a Burhanpur-bound private bus at 3 pm along with a girl.

Police team immediately rushed to the Burhanpur bus stand, where they got information that the accused Sonu and the girl were alight at the bus stand. Police gather more clues from CCTVs in which they saw a girl along with him.

In the CCTV, the accused asked some of the autos to go to the railway station. Failing to get an auto, he bought liquor from a nearby liquor shop and then took the girl towards the station which appeared on CCTV installed in Shanwara.

Sonu reached the railway station in a tata magic vehicle. The police team checked the footage of Sagar Tower and the railway station, and they found out that the accused had boarded the AC-3 coach of Danapur Express and went towards Bhusaval.

The police team immediately left for Bhusaval as Danapur Express next stop was Bhusaval. The police team questioned some of the vendors and railway officials about the accused and the girl at the railway station.

Police came to know that the accused took a girl to the nearby Budhwara Pait. With the help of local police, Burhanpur police conducted a search at the railway station, food stalls, nearby lodges, hotels, bus stands and found the girl. Looking at the police, the accused tried to flee the spot, but the police managed to arrest him. Nonetheless during a medical examination of the girl, it was confirmed that the girl was fine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST