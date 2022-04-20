Burhanpur: Centre, State aim to strengthen primary health service network

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a health check-up camp was organised at Shahpur village in Burhanpur on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by MP Dnyaneshwar Patil and former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis.

Addressing the programme, Chitnis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are committed to strengthening the primary health service network as much as possible so that the poor and the weak can be provided with accessible and better healthcare.

Chitnis said that the government is providing free health services to all the people. Medicines are also being provided to them, and health check-up of all is being done. Free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided through the Ayushman card. She informed the residents about the health fair and also made them aware of all the health services available to the Ayushman cardholders.

Integrating health services in the camp under the health fair, different stalls of all health services were set up. OPDs of various fields like general health, arthritis, dental care, eye care, ayurvedic, allopathic and homoeopathic were set up as part of the fair. During this Ayushman and health cards were also made.

Thousands of people from Shahpur and its adjoining parts availed the benefit of the camp as they were examined and given treatment by expert doctors.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:54 PM IST