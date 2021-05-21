Burhanpur: Officials record statements in Rs 42 lakh embezzlement case in which tribals were allegedly cheated

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Pipri Borban pond corruption case in Khaknar tehsil, located 75 kms from district headquarters, has created a stir in administrative and political corridors of district.

The district administration has swung into action and an inquiry team has been formed. The investigative team reached Chokdiya of Dedtalai on Wednesday where SDM Dipak Chauhan, tehsildar Sanjay Wagmare were present among others. Their statements were taken by the investigative team in relation to how tribals were allegedly cheated.

As per allegations, Khaknar SDM, tehsildar Sanjay Wagmare and Nepanagar SDM among others had withdrawn Rs 42 lakh from the District Cooperative Bank by forging documents. Some documents were seized from the bank. The notice was issued by ADM Shailendra Solanki after taking statements of complainant Dr Anand Dixit. Statements of the then SDM and prime accused Visha Wadhwani and other 8 government officials, employees have also been recorded.