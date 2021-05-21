Burhanpur: Officials record statements in Rs 42 lakh embezzlement case in which tribals were allegedly cheated

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Pipri Borban pond corruption case in Khaknar tehsil, located 75 kms from district headquarters, has created a stir in administrative and political corridors of district.
The district administration has swung into action and an inquiry team has been formed. The investigative team reached Chokdiya of Dedtalai on Wednesday where SDM Dipak Chauhan, tehsildar Sanjay Wagmare were present among others. Their statements were taken by the investigative team in relation to how tribals were allegedly cheated.
As per allegations, Khaknar SDM, tehsildar Sanjay Wagmare and Nepanagar SDM among others had withdrawn Rs 42 lakh from the District Cooperative Bank by forging documents. Some documents were seized from the bank. The notice was issued by ADM Shailendra Solanki after taking statements of complainant Dr Anand Dixit. Statements of the then SDM and prime accused Visha Wadhwani and other 8 government officials, employees have also been recorded.
On Wednesday, Visha Madhwani reached Burhanpur to give her statements. When she was approached, she said, “Investigating Officers are investigating the case. I have come as I have been called. Will be able to tell anything after investigation. If you want more information, then contact Investigating Officer. I have come here to support the investigation.”
Complainant Dr Anand Dixit said, “When the Additional Collector is doing preliminary investigation in such a serious case, all the statements related to the case are being recorded in his chamber. In such a situation, Visha Wadhwani went to chamber of collector Praveen Singh instead of going to additional collector’s cabin where the Investigating Officer was also present. Going to his chamber with two other persons and sitting for a long time gives rise to many doubts. Soon, I will complain about this episode to Lokayukta police.”
Investigating officer Shailendra Solanki, when contacted, said, “According to survey of Borban Talab, the compensation amount was not received by tribal beneficiaries and Rs 42 lakh were embezzled. In this case, 8 to 10 government employees have been issued notices and their statements are being taken. After completing the investigation, I will send the report to senior officials for further action.”
