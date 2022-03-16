Burhanpur: Nepanagar cops claim to have solved Rs 9 lakh theft case in 48 hours

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of three people and recovery of gold and silver jewellery worth Rs nine lakh, Nepanagar police in Burhanpur have claimed to have cracked the theft that took place at a jewellery shop in Matapur Bazar.

Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha addressing media persons claimed that Nepanagar police cracked the theft case within 48 hours.

Those arrested include, Manoj Yewale, 27, Farooq Khan, 22, and Azhar Saeed, 21, all residents of Dabhiakheda village.

SP Lodha informed that shop owner Dheeraj Daga has lodged a complaint with Nepanagar police on Monday. In his complaint, Daga had reported that he owns a jewellery shop in Matapur Bazar. In the morning, he got a call from one Anup, who lived in his shop's neighbourhood. Anup told him that the shutter and channel gate of his jewellery shop was broken.

Following this, the complainant immediately rushed to the market and saw the locks of the channel gate and shutter gate in front of his jewellery shop broken. Daga added that when he went inside the shop, he saw gold and silver jewellery missing. Based on Dagaís statement, the police registered a case against the unidentified persons under Section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code and began a search in the matter.

Based on the information provided by informers and CCTV footage, police caught three suspects from Dabhiakheda village. During police interrogation, the trio confessed to its crime. Police have recovered jewellery from them as well.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:39 PM IST