Burhanpur: Mill worker’s son starts utensil manufacturing unit to stop migration to city

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to provide employment to others, Burhanpur youth has opened a utensil manufacturing unit in his hometown.

Pankaj Narendra Shah of Bahadurpur village in Burhanpur district started his utensil manufacturing unit recently. Sharing his journey, Shah said that he decided to start a new venture after a mill where his father worked downed shutters during Covid-19.

Recently, senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis met Pankaj and appreciated his efforts.

Chitnis encouraged him saying that Pankaj was an inspiration towards making an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Briefing about family background, Pankaj said he was the son of a mill worker. The family had to move to Mumbai after the factory where his father worked shut down.

While leaving his hometown, his father asked him to start a business in the village not for him or his family but to create employment opportunities for others so that no one has to leave their native place in search of employment during tough times.

Currently, more than 50 villagers from Bahadurpur and its adjoining villages are working at utensil factories and earning their livelihood.

Pankaj said that his father’s words turned out to be an inspiration and an eye-opener for him. While staying in Mumbai for more than a year, his father used to work as a labourer while he secured a part-time job to support the family.

However, as soon as the situation normalised, Pankaj moved back to his native place, where he arranged machinery and other equipment along with raw material and started his business.

He said that the state currently had three utensil manufacturing units, one in Indore, another in Mandideep, Bhopal and the third in Burhanpur now.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:04 PM IST