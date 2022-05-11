Burhanpur: Initiate water conservation with your own example, says Governor Patel

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has appealed that one should set own example to initiate water conservation and added that water can be saved on many occasions in daily life. He said that tree plantation is very important for water sufficiency and conservation. Along with planting saplings, it is also necessary to take care of them till they grow into trees.

Governor Patel was addressing the e-launching programme of ëPani Appí and Jal Shakti Abhiyan, by the Burhanpur district administration, virtually from Raj Bhavan, Bhopal. The Governor digitally dedicated the Pani App.

The Governor said that government efforts alone are not sufficient for water conservation and it must be turned into a mass movement in which everyoneís participation and cooperation is very important. He said that in the coming rainy season, efforts should be made on a large scale to store rainwater.

Governor Patel said that rainwater harvesting is a major source of saving water for drinking purposes. Referring to Gujarat, he said that many districts there collect rainwater in wells and use it for drinking throughout the year. He said that the speed with which the water problem is increasing must be checked now itself otherwise there will be a serious water crisis in future. The future generation will have to struggle for water.

He said that recognising the danger of water crisis, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, started Jal Shakti Abhiyan: ëCatch the Rainí project on World Water Day last year, which emphasises that we must conserve rainwater and we must be committed to the construction of Amrit Sarovar.

State animal husbandry and social justice minister Prem Singh Patel, Member of Parliament Gyaneshwar Patil and former minister Archana Chitnis also addressed the occasion referring to the effective use of technology in water conservation efforts.

Burhanpur collector Praveen Singh said that arrangements for monitoring the works being done for water conservation have been made with public participation.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:27 PM IST