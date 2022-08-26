e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Mayor Madhuri Patel to attend All India Mayor's Council meeting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Madhuri Atul Patel will attend the 51st general assembly meeting of the All India Mayor's Council to be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday.

General secretary organisation Umashankar Gupta and secretary Manoj Gupta of the All India Mayor's Council have sent her an invitation letter to attend the meeting.

The All India Council of Mayors is the only registered body of mayors of municipal corporations across the country. From time to time, training programmes and meetings are organised for mayors across the country. Its headquarter is in New Delhi.

