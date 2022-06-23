Burhanpur: Man found dead under suspicious condition

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found dead while working in his field in a village in Burhanpur district. Deceased was identified as Khatla village resident Daliram (45). According to his family members, he and other members of the family had gone to sow seeds in their field located near their house, on Wednesday.

While the remaining family members returned home in the evening, Daliram stayed back at the field due to pending work.

Later, the family became concerned when their bull returned home but not Daliram. Then the family members rushed to the field where he was found dead. Family members said that he had been murdered as injury marks were visible on his body. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. There are no suspects so far, police said.