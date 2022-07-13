Burhanpur: Macro Vision Academy students outshine in JEE Mains

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The results of JEE-Main 2022 phase-1 exam, the countryís most prestigious engineering entrance examination organised by National Testing Agency (NTA), was released on Monday. One of the best educational institutes of the district, Macro Vision Academy has emerged with flying colours in the announced results.

Shivendra Prajapati has obtained 99.83 percentile and brought laurels to the institute. Among other students who outshined were P Sheeja securing 99.73 percentile, Utkrashta Patel securing 99.60 percentile, Anubhav Singh 99.32, Chetan Bhavsar 99.45, Akshat Kapoor 99.33 and Anshul Singh securing 98.82 percentile.

Rishi Sahu secured 98.95, Sneha Gupta 98.42, Mansi Upadhyay secured 98.38, Om Nigam secured 98.33 and Ayush Bhawsar secured 98.09 percentile.

The JEE Main 2022 Phase 2 exam will be conducted in July this year. Congratulating all the students, academic director Anand Prakash Choukse, Manjusha Choukse, Kabir Choukse and principal Jasveer Singh Parmar expressed happiness and lauded the efforts of students and staff.

