Burhanpur: Lumpy virus surfaces in Loni village

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bull owned by a Loni village resident is showing symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) or Lumpy virus. According to owner Kiran Bajirao Mahajan, small blisters or cyst-like marks could be noticed all over the bull's body. He added that his farm is situated at the Maharashtra border, and many of his cattle come in contact with animals from Maharashtra. Perhaps this might be one of the reasons for the infection.

On receiving information, collector Praveen Singh sent a team of veterinary doctors to the village on Saturday afternoon. After which, the team immediately started treating the bull along with providing precautionary doses to the rest of the cattle. The farmers are worried as a few days ago, two cattle had died from the disease in Azad Nagar and Nimbola, Rajasthan respectively.

Though affected cattle do recover after two week’s treatment, their milk-producing capacity gets reduced. He said that it has been directed that affected cows should be kept separately and not in the herd as the virus is contagious.