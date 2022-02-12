Burhanpur: Love, suspicion lead to 17-month-old Khushi’s murder

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police arrested one Alka Maratha and claimed to have cracked month-old Khushi murder case.

Icchapur village resident Dilip Bodade’s 17-month-old daughter Khushi alias Rushali’s body was found in a dry well on December 25. She had been missing for the last two days. Police investigation revealed that love affair, suspicion and jealousy led to the crime.

Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that Nitin Mahajan of the same village had an affair with Khushi’s neighbour Alkabai. As Nitin and Khushi’s mother Mangla lived in houses opposite to each other, they often used to talk to each other. Owing to this Alka suspected that Nitin was having an affair with Mangla.

Besides, Nitin used to play with Khushi and not with Alka’s daughter Dishu. He often used to take Khushi to his house. An irked Alka asked Nitin not to talk to Mangla or her daughter Khushi. However, Nitin repeatedly ignored her demand.

Police detained Alka on the basis of mobile calls made on the day of the incident. During subsequent interrogation, Alka tried to mislead the police. While accepting an affair with Nitin, she allegedly claimed to have committed the crime.

During police interrogation, the accused attempted to mislead the police. She confessed to a love affair between her and Nitin and committed a crime as well. She told the police that she suspected that Nitin and Mangla were having an affair and it often led to heated arguments with Nitin.

On December 20 also, Alka and Nitin had a fight over Mangla and Khushi on WhatsApp chat. Later, Nitin stopped talking to her. Irked, Alka decided to kill Khushi out of anger and jealousy.

On December 23, Alka sent her husband Sunil Maratha to Buldhana. At 11.30 am, when there was no one outside in the locality, Alka took Khushi to her house and strangulated her to death with a sari. Later, she stuffed the body in a sack, tied it with a rope and dumped it in a nearby dry well.

