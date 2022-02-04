Burhanpur: Cyber Cell freezes fraudster bank account, recovers victim's Rs 7.50 lakh

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police cyber cell got the bank account of a cyber crook sealed who had duped a woman of Rs 10 lakh. The bank has reversed the amount of Rs 7.50 lakh into the victimís account.

Rashmi Devi Agarwal had lodged a police complaint stating that an unidentified person fraudulently changed her bank account number, e-mail, mobile number and address mentioned in her life insurance policy and transferred the amount in another account. The accused transferred Rs 10 lakh out of the total maturity amount of Rs 12.50 lakh from her life insurance police. The amount was transferred in an HDFC bank account.

The district SP Rahul Kumar Lodha directed the cyber cell to investigate the case. Cyber cell approached the HDFC Bank and the nodal officers blocked the bank account of the accused in which Rs 10 lakh was transferred. The bank reversed the transaction and transferred Rs 7.50 lakh in the complainantís account.

Lalbagh police have registered a case against the accused under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code while the search is on.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:02 PM IST