Burhanpur: Jhirnya farmers' demand of four pond projects gets government's nod

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Giving in to long pending demands of Jhirnya farmers, the state government recently approved four minor irrigation projects. Senior leader and state BJP spokesperson Archana Chitnis too played a positive role in getting the government nod.

For the last 20 years, farmers of Jhirnya region have been demanding construction of four ponds and barrage. They have maintained that ponds and barrage would not only help conserve rain water for Kharif crop but also ensure round-the-year availability of water for cattle.

Farmers had raised their demands before prominent leaders of almost all political parties but in vain. In September 2020, farmers of the area together informed former minister Chitnis about the problem. She took up the issue with Water Resources Department and directed officials to send the proposal to Bhopal. She then requested water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat to give administrative approval.

As a resultin view of the development of tribal-dominated area, administrative approval was given to Mitavale, Berchhaye Nankodi and Kali Kundi pond projects to irrigate 903 hectares.

The proposed irrigated land under Mitwal Talab Yojna is 192 hectares, the water holding capacity of the pond would be 0.94 million cubic metres. The cost per hectare would be Rs 3 lakh and the estimated cost of the dam would be Rs 5.75 crore.

Similarly, the proposed irrigated land under Bedchha Talab Yojna, would be 161 hectares, garden for water irrigation, 0.895 million cubic metres, the estimated cost of the pond will be Rs 5.83 crore, the cost per hectare will be Rs 3.62 lakh.

The proposed irrigated land under the Nankodi Barrage scheme will be 187 hectares, the water holding capacity of the pond is 0.52 million cubic meters, the estimated cost of the pond will be Rs 3.66 crore and the cost per hectare will be Rs 1.97 lakh.

On the other hand, the proposed irrigated land under the Kali Kundi Talab Yojna would be 463 hectares, the catchment capacity of the dam 2.57 million cubic metres, the estimated cost of the dam would be Rs 20.04 crore and the cost per hectare would be Rs 4.33 lakh.

Metro Medicare cleanest private hospital of Burhanpur

Metro Medicare Multi-specialist Hospital has been ranked first in cleanliness survey conducted in private hospitals by the municipal corporation.

The civic body organised various competitions to ensure participation of citizens, institutions, private hospitals in the cleanliness survey 2022.

Jury members said that cleanliness in the hospital was highly commendable. They thoroughly inspected hospitalís lobby, general wards, operation theatres, toilets and other sections. The staff engaged in cleaning department said that that operator paediatrician Dr Nadeem and his father, industrialist Sayeed Farid ensured cleanliness in hospital. They never entertained negligence in cleaning system, they added.

Municipal commissioner SK Singh felicitated Nadeem Sayeed with a citation in a programme organised in late Paramanand Govind auditorium, Indira colony. The felicitation ceremony was organised with the aim of creating awareness on cleanliness in town.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:27 PM IST