Burhanpur gets 8 Sanjeevani, 5 Janani Express ambulances

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide quick ambulance facilities in both urban and rural areas, the state government has sanctioned 13 new ambulances, including eight Sanjeevani 108 and five Janani Express for Burhanpur district.

After this, the ambulance facility will be available in 15 minutes in the urban areas, while patients from rural areas will get an ambulance at their doorstep within 20 minutes. The facility of dropping patients to private hospitals has also been increased along with the existing facility available for drop at government hospitals.

Earlier, on Friday Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the ambulances during the state-level programme held at Bhopal. Its live broadcast was shown at the ANM Training Center of the District Hospital.

Along with public representatives, health workers also joined. CMHO Dr Rajesh Sisodia said that due to the availability of the new ambulance facility, the patients and accident victims would be able to get timely treatment. Eight ambulances will be equipped with advanced life support, while seven would have basic life support.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:38 PM IST