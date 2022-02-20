Burhanpur: Former Congress block president hospitalised with gunshot wounds

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A former Congress block president Pramod Amode has been admitted to a private hospital in Burhanpur in a serious condition after he was shot at. He has received a bullet wound in his temple region. However, the doctors treating the Congress leader have said that his condition is now stable.

According to Amode's family members, the incident took place at Anand Sagar Restaurant, about 10-kilometre from district headquarters near Shahpur village on the Indore - Icchapur highway.

Family members who took him to the hospital initially failed to ascertain the cause of the wound, however, the doctors who examined him informed that Amode had got a bullet wound. They immediately informed Shahpur police.

Shahpur police station in-charge Girvar Singh said that as soon as they came to know about the incident, one team rushed to the hospital and another to the spot and began the investigation.

Singh added it is very early to draw any conclusion about how and why the incident took place.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:14 PM IST