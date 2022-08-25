Burhanpur: First paper mill in Asia revived after seven years

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Asia's first paper mill - Nepa Limited has been revived after seven years. The union minister of heavy industries and public enterprises Mahesh Nath Pandey inaugurated the PSU mill by pressing the button of the installed machines. The manufacturing was discontinued in the mill when the old machines of the factory started producing less.

Then the former factory manager SK Mutreja made efforts for its renovation through the then union minister of heavy industries Arun Yadav. After which, Nepa Limited received a package of Rs 1,200 crores from the Government of India in 2012. A package of 469 crores was also sanctioned to the mill with the help of then regional MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

An inauguration ceremony was also organized at Nehru Stadium in the area. Addressing the programme, factory manager Saurabh Dev informed that they will produce writing paper along with newsprint. On this occasion, Burhanpur collector Praveen Singh, SP Rahul Kumar, Nepanagar SDM Jyoti Sharma, tehsildar Praveen Ohriya and others were also present. The company's revival is expected to increase the means of employment in the town and nearby areas.

