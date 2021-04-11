Burhanpur: First 24 hours of lockdown successful as administration, police get tough with violators

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The first 24 hours of lockdown have been successful in the city due to alertness of district administration and police. Owing to increase in Covid cases, state government has declared a lockdown in all the urban areas of the district from Friday at 6 pm to Monday till 6 am.

As part of lockdown, the markets remained closes while people’s movement was restricted. The city markets were closed by the police at 6 pm on Friday evening. Policemen took continuous rounds of the city.

Barricades were placed at major squares and markets like Shanwara, Phool Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Sindhi Basti, Tower Square and Rajpura.

Police kept an eye on movements with the help of CCTV cameras on the main thoroughfares and markets and also through drone cameras in the inner streets and localities.