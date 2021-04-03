Burhanpur: Containment zones declared in Kanapur, Sirpur villages due to rise in corona cases

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has declared four places as containment zones in Kanapur and Sirpur villages on finding corona positive cases there on Friday.
Additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki has declared these four places as epicentres and has declared them as containment zones. Practical distancing from the residence of Covid positive patients will be decided by chief medical and health officer and Rapid Response Team. He has ordered the concerned to conduct surveys of all the houses lying in containment zones.
Solanki also constituted a team for the surveillance of containment zones for preventing the spread of pandemic and for proper management. He has appointed sub-divisional officer (revenue) Nepanagar Deepak Chouhan as Incident Commander.
Ban on haats in Doiphodiya, Sirpur villages
In wake of the rampant Covid cases in Maharashtra and in order to curb its spread in Madhya Pradesh, administration has imposed ban on holding haat bazars till further orders. Any person found flouting these orders will be subjected to action under Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of IPC.
Nimbola police registered case against hotel owner
Nimbola police have registered case against owner of Rehmaniya Hotel on Friday for flouting Covid guidelines as he was operating the hotel after 10 pm and people were dining there without maintaining social distancing. Police forced owner to shut hotel immediately and registered a case against owner Mohammad Ibrahim, resident of Lohar Mandi, Burhanpur.
