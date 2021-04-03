Burhanpur: Containment zones declared in Kanapur, Sirpur villages due to rise in corona cases

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has declared four places as containment zones in Kanapur and Sirpur villages on finding corona positive cases there on Friday.

Additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki has declared these four places as epicentres and has declared them as containment zones. Practical distancing from the residence of Covid positive patients will be decided by chief medical and health officer and Rapid Response Team. He has ordered the concerned to conduct surveys of all the houses lying in containment zones.

Solanki also constituted a team for the surveillance of containment zones for preventing the spread of pandemic and for proper management. He has appointed sub-divisional officer (revenue) Nepanagar Deepak Chouhan as Incident Commander.