Burhanpur: Farmers stage day-long dharna

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Progressive Farmers' Organisation called a day-long dharna to press farmers' demand and warned that if the government did not fulfil their demand, they would opt for Gandhian way of dharna to attract government attention.

On Monday, they staged a dharna in collectorate premises. After a two-hour protest, they submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) addressing district collector Praveen Singh.

Many farmers, including the patron of Progressive Farmers Organization Shivkumar Singh Kushwaha, president Raghunath Patil joined the dharna.

MLA Surendra Singh and Congress president Ajay Raghuvanshi also reached the spot to extend his support. The farmers said that arbitrary prices of potash were being taken. They also claimed lack of proper quantity of chemical fertilisers. Due to this the Rabi crops like wheat and gram had been affected.

They also claimed that farmers were being asked to furnish Aadhaar card, copy of measles B-1 field, account number of the bank in place of their service number. Besides, they were informed that they would have to pay full power bill and later subsidy would be credited into their account. This was not acceptable to farmers at all. The farmers also raised the demand for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

