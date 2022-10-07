Burhanpur: Farmer falls prey to online fraud, loses over Rs 3L

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints of cyber-crime have been increasing among farmers with each passing day. In yet another incident, a local farmer allegedly fell prey to online fraud after a miscreant managed to make way with Rs 3,38,000 from his bank account.

As per details, the victim named Deepak Vasankar hailing from Khaknar village has lodged a complaint at Khaknar police station. In the complaint, he stated that an unidentified person cheated him of Rs 3.38 lakh from his bank account. He also reported the incident at the bank branch but the bank remains clueless even after 10 days of the incident.

The complainant works as a farmer who had credited the amount after selling banana produce but an unknown miscreant managed to siphon off Rs 3 lakh from his account. On the other hand, the bank claimed that the farmer must have fallen prey to some online app which led to the fraud.

Higher officials are being contacted and further investigation is underway. The farmer made an appeal to not to share OTP with unknown persons to avoid falling prey to online scams. Despite a cyber police advisory that people must be extra cautious while dealing online, many fall prey to fraudsters.

SHO KP Dhurve said that the matter has been handed over to the cyber-cell after receiving the complaint. Further investigation into the case has been underway to identify the fraudsters. He appealed to the public to not entertain any such messages, calls and not click on any links shared by unknown numbers.