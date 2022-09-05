Burhanpur: Collector Singh chairs time limit meeting ahead of CM visit

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur collector Praveen Singh on Monday held a time limit meeting with concerned officials here at the joint collector’s office. During the meeting, Singh clearly directed concerned officials to solve long pending complaints registered on CM Helpline on priority basis.

Reviewing long-pending complaints registered with the CM helpline, collector Singh said that there are a number of complaints registered on the CM helpline related to the municipal corporation which should be resolved on an immediate basis.

While reviewing complaints with Khaknar Janpad and Burhanpur district panchayat, the collector instructed district panchayat officers to resolve all complaints within a time period of 15 days. Try to resolve a minimum of five complaints daily as there are more than 90 registered complaints. The collector instructed all department officers to be sensitive and dispose of the complaints within the time limit of 15 days. Not a single complaint should be left unattended, he said.