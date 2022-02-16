Burhanpur: Bride and groom reach wedding venue riding horseback in baraat

Burhanupar (Madhya Prdaesh): A bride and a groom took out a joint marriage procession (baraat) in Shahpura village, about 10-km from Burhanpur district headquarters.

Bride Nikita Panwar, the only daughter of a farmer from Shahpur village, and Abhishek Jaore, an employee in Shahpur Nagar Panchayat from the same village, wanted to set an example of equality before the society. Hence, both persuaded their respective families to allow them to reach the wedding venue in a procession riding horseback.

'We didnít want a celebratory wedding procession that generally celebrates arrival of groom at wedding venue. We wanted to celebrate the arrival of bride as well,î the happy couple said.

Both families accepted Nikita and Abhishek's decision and allowed Nikita to ride a horse with a sword in hand to the wedding venue.

The newly-wed couple who entered into wedlock on Valentineís Day said that initially family members were reluctant to take out the brideís baraat fearing backlash from community and relatives. However, Abhishek was adamant and consistent with his stand. He refused to marry if Nikitaís baraat was taken out just like his.

I don't think any girl has got married like this before in Burhanpur or state, Nikita said with a big smile on her face as she grooved to popular Bollywood songs dressed in a bridal attire.

Nikitaís baraat started from her residence and reached wedding venue, which was barely 200 metre away, with her relatives and community members accompanying her as baraatis. She sat on a horseback and danced to popular Bollywood film songs.

She said though 200-metre was a short distance, we tried to give message of equality to the society.

Baraat of Abhishek and Nikita in Burhanpur became the talk of the town and even state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the couple for their sense of equality. Chief minister also congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:04 PM IST