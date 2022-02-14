Burhanpur: Asia's first paper mill revived after six years

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Asia's first paper mill and Government of India PSU Nepa Limited has been revived after six years. The factory, claimed to be the lifeline of Nepanagar, manufactures newsprint paper.

The officials held a trial for about five minutes on the paper machine number 1 around 6:00pm. After some minor improvements, now the machines are all set for production work. The working staff congratulated each other as the newsprint was released. Residents also appreciated the working style of company management.

The manufacturing was discontinued in the mill after the renovation work in 2016. Officials said that the first trial was successful and the renovation work of paper machine number 2 is underway. Company CMD Sourabh Dev congratulated the working staff and said that the revival of the company would not only support the country heading toward self-reliance but also generate employment for locals.

A delegation led by MP Gyaneshwar Patil, former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis and MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar along with CMD inspected the mill a few days ago. They directed the authority concerned to complete the work expeditiously and resume the production.

The companyís revival is expected to increase means of employment in the town and nearby areas. The residents welcomed the revival as it will surely improve the economic distress among the traders in and around the town to some extent.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:06 PM IST