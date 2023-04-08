Burhanpur: Admin, cops crackdown on attackers

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the attack on Nepanagar police station, police and administration team cracked down on Hema Meghwal and others who are involved in the attack on Nepanagar police team. A team with one unit of Special Armed Forces (SAF) rushed to the Sewal village and carried out demolition of the houses of the accused.

During the demolition, the entire Sewal village resembled a cantonment with a large number of security forces present as most of the accused involved in the attack hail from the same village. The police advised the people not to come out of their houses.

After this, heavy machinery bulldozed five to six houses of the accused.

Superintendent of police, Rahul Lodha himself led the operation. Police has demolished three multi-storied houses of Hema Meghwal, who fled from police custody with the help of attackers.

Preparations are on to demolish the houses of the remaining. Media persons were stopped from entering the village during the action.

Youth receives gunshot injury

Meanwhile, there was a shootout between two groups in the village, in which Kalu Babariya, 30, received a gunshot injury.

SP Lodha said that Phool Singh and Kalu had a dispute over Nawad, a religious ritual. The magistrate took the statement of the youth admitted in the district hospital. In his statement, Kalu told that Phool Singh attacked him with a pellet gun. The youth was referred to the district hospital Burhapur after first aid at the Nepanagar Community Health Centre.

Section 144 imposed

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Sewal, Pankheda and surrounding villages. Due to which no one in the village is allowed to move out of the house.

Police force called from four districts

In order to avert any untoward incident during the operation, police force from four districts of Nimar region was pressed into duty at Sewal village along with one unit of SAF with Vraj, an anti-riot vehicle. An ambulance was also arranged. People who wanted to enter Sewal village were stopped about half a kilometre away.

Exams cancelled

The ongoing Class 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th exams were cancelled due to the operation. DEO Ravindra Mahajan told that the examination in Sewal area will be held on the upcoming dates. Sewal has 2 primary and one middle school.

Villagers protest attack on cops, sit on dharna

On the call of the Nepanagar All Party Committee, people sat on a dharna in front of the Nepanagar police station from Saturday morning. On Friday, the all-party committee had given a call for Nepanagar bandh in protest against deforestation and continuous attacks on police and forest personnel by encroachers. Shops of the city did not open since Saturday morning.