Burhanpur: 14 hurt, 2 dead as car falls into 200 ft-deep-gorge

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic road accident, at least two people died and 14 people, including children, were injured as a vehicle carrying them back to Momin Pura fell into a 200 feet-deep-gorge here at Asirgarh village of Burhanpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

As per reports, the incident took place when a van (carrying registration number MP68C2832C) carrying 16 passengers, who went for a picnic at Asirgarh Fort on Wednesday, was hit by boulders following a landslide triggered by a downpour and fell into the gorge.

Upon receiving information from the locals, local officers rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations with the help of locals.

As many as 14 injured people including children were taken to a nearby hospital. But a woman died on the spot while another one died on the way to a medical facility. The deceased have been identified as Lailatunnisha Jabir (45) and Heena Khatun (28). On getting information, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha reached the scene. Those injured have been named Mohammad Kamran (7), Mohammad Siddiq (32), Ayesha Tarnoum (25), Mohammad Ali (35), Asina Mohammad Umar (5), Luqman Javed (15) and others.

The stalled construction work on Asirgarh road has now become a problem for riders, thanks to the negligence of the Public Works Department. The work of CC road constructions which was to be completed in a year has not been completed even after four years now.