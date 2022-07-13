Indore: DPS bus rams into divider, no student was in the vehicle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted on Wednesday morning when a bus of Delhi Public School rammed into a pole after crossing the road divider on the Bypass. Fortunately, there were no students in the bus at the time. The incident took place at about 6 am. However, photographs of the accident became the talk of the town as people remembered the tragic accident involving a DPS bus in 2018.

According to regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi, a DPS bus rammed into the road divider on Wednesday while trying to save a vegetable-laden vehicle coming from the wrong side. The police removed the bus immediately after the incident and shifted it to Kanadia police station.

“We checked the bus after the incident and didn’t find any anomaly as the speed governor of the bus was working and it also had the fitness and permit. It was an accident, but no one was hurt in it,” the RTO said.

The official took action against other vehicles, including passenger buses and school vans which were running without following norms, and seized a school van and a passenger bus for having no fitness certificate.

