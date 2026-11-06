Bumper Orange Harvest Brings Cheer To Farmers Across 50 Villages, 1,200 Families Benefit From HDFC Bank-Backed Project In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers across 50 villages in Garoth and Sitamau are celebrating a bumper orange harvest this year, marking a significant achievement under the FDP Wadi project, which has transformed orange cultivation into a promising livelihood opportunity.

Implemented by BAFF Livelihoods under HDFC Bank's Parivartan initiative from January 2022 to March 2025, the project brought 1,200 rural families into organised orange cultivation. Technical guidance, improved farming practices and sustained efforts have helped orchards flourish.

To strengthen market access, NABARD and BAFF Livelihoods established the Mandsaur Gold Farmers Producer Cooperative Society Limited at Melkheda. The district administration is also planning an Orange Festival to showcase the region's potential.

Collector Divyank Singh and district panchayat CEO Anukul Jain supported a district-level workshop and buyer-seller meeting at Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the theme 'Product to Enterprise' on Thursday.

Farmers and traders discussed orange quality, suitable varieties, market requirements and direct procurement opportunities.

NABARD District Development Manager Yogesh Saini and BAFF officials inspected orchards and assessed production prospects.

The initiative now aims to move farmers beyond cultivation towards organised marketing, processing and value addition, helping rural families improve income opportunities through better market connections and agricultural entrepreneurship.