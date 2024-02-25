Bumper Arrival: MP Farmers Disappointed Over Low Prices Of Fennel Seeds |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Fennel seeds farmers in Gandhwani and nearby area expressed discontent upon getting comparatively lower returns on their produce, despite bumper crop arrival at Krishi Upaj Mandi. Farmers brought their produce in large quantities (approx 2,000 sacks fennel seeds) on Thursday. Traders from far-flung areas such as Manawar, Bakaner, Bagh, Barwani, Jobat and nearby villages thronged the premises for procuring crops.

Fennel seeds are sold in the range of Rs 200-210 per kg. Traditional and natural farming methods have been gaining momentum among regional farmers. The farmers said that the fennel crop also deteriorated due to unfavourable weather conditions. They claimed that they were unable to recover the input and transport costs out of their produce due to low returns in initial procurement of crops.

Narrating their plight, Bharat Singh said that this time returns on the produce were low and he could not even recover transport costs out of it. Mohan Singh, a farmer, complained that it is costlier to produce fennel seeds, while it is being sold in the range of Rs 200 per kg. The price fall makes it difficult for farmers to recover even production costs.

The cost of production increases every year but the returns are declining. He also stressed the need for prices to rise above the current levels to ensure adequate returns for their hard work and investment. There is bumper crop production across Gandhwani block every year. The sale of crops occurs in the mandi through auction each Thursday.