Bullion Trader's Employee Gangs Up With Tea Seller To Execute ₹7.5-Crore Gold & Silver Robbery In MP's Ratlam

Police Crack ₹7.5-Crore Gold-Silver Robbery In 48 Hours In MP's Ratlam, Six Accused Arrested | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): 48 hours after a bullion trader was robbed of gold and silver worth ₹7.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, police arrested six accused. The cops also recovered valuables worth approximately ₹5.41 crore.

The incident took place near Rain Phanta at a bus stop in Ratlam District.

According to police, the robbery was allegedly planned by Rohit Nayak, an employee at Arpit Chauradiya’s shop, who had detailed information about the trader’s movements, routes and the quantity of jewellery he carried.

Accused Nayak allegedly shared the information with Abhijit alias Abhay, who runs Maharaj Tea Stall below the trader’s shop at Ganesh Market.

The accused had monitored the trader for nearly one-and-a-half months before executing the robbery.

They later executed the plan on August 13, when the trader was returning to Ratlam by bus from Badnagar.

The bus was allegedly stopped near Rain Phanta, where members seated at the rear snatched the trader’s bag and fled on two motorcycles.

Police said Ravi alias Babla Gurjar had arranged the motorcycles for the escape.

Police have arrested six accused in the case, while Rohit Nayak and Gaurav Gurjar remain absconding.

The accused allegedly belonged to a group called “NNG”. Police recovered 238 gold jewellery pieces weighing 4.167 kg and 183 silver jewellery pieces weighing 4.47 kg, collectively valued at around ₹5.41 crore.

The gang had allegedly made an earlier attempt to rob the trader on the Runija-Badnagar route, but abandoned the plan after finding him accompanied by another person.

After the successful robbery, the accused reportedly went to Harsaula in Indore, where Gaurav Gurjar runs a dhaba, before moving towards Himmatgarh as police intensified the search.

Ratlam bullion traders later honoured the police team for solving the case within 48 hours. A proposal to reward the personnel involved has been sent to Police Headquarters.