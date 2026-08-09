Seven Children Escape Ratlam Juvenile Shelter Home After Assaulting Guard, All Later Held by Police | AI-Generated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Seven children in conflict with the law escaped from the Government Juvenile Shelter Home at Biriyakhedi locality in Ratlam late Saturday night, after assaulting the on-duty security guard and fleeing through the main gate of the shelter. Panic erupted in the area upon news of the incident.

Police swiftly swung into action and launched a search for the absconding children. Within a short time, six were taken into custody from the Namli police station area, while one was caught in Ujjain.

Following the incident, all nearby police stations were alerted, and teams immediately began searching possible routes and hideouts, with surrounding areas cordoned off.

Police are now trying to determine how detained children planned their escape, and are also probing whether any outsiders had a role in the incident.

Given the seriousness of the situation, senior officials including SP Amit Kumar, SDM Tarun Jain, CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria and Industrial area police station in-charge Gayatri Soni arrived at the scene.

Officials inspected the shelter home and gathered information about the sequence of events.

According to preliminary information, some of the escaped children were detained in connection with serious crimes. These reportedly include two rape cases, one murder case, one attempted murder case and cases related to extortion.