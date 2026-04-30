Bulldozer Action Against Fake Ghee Unit In MP's Khandwa; Owner Fails To Show Documents |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Khandwa Municipal Corporation on Thursday morning began demolishing an illegal fat-rendering factory operating in a residential area of the Imlipura locality.

As the factory was located inside narrow lanes, bulldozers could not reach the site. Municipal workers used crowbars and hammers to break the thick walls of the structure.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur, Municipal Commissioner Priyanka Rajawat and senior police officials. A heavy police force was deployed at the site to prevent any disturbance.

This is the same factory from where large quantities of animal fat, oil, hides and bones were seized last week. The main suspect, Anwar Qureshi, allegedly used these materials to manufacture fake ghee. The factory operated under the name Himalaya Hides Oil Traders.

A few days ago, the Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Qureshi’s family asking them to submit ownership and construction documents within 24 hours, but no papers were produced.

Bahadur said the structure, spread over 5,000 sq ft, was built without permission and the 14-inch-thick walls indicated that illegal activity had been continuing for a long time. He warned of strict legal action after the investigation report.

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Priyanka said Qureshi’s licence expired in 2023, yet he continued the illegal business. She also announced the immediate suspension of two municipal employees, slaughterhouse in-charge Zakir Ahmed and Assistant Revenue Inspector Amit Agarwal, for their suspected involvement. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.