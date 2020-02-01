Budget 2020: Decriminalization of biz law & end of DDT to stimulate economy

Indore: Measures announced in the Union Budget 2020-2021 by Finance Minister are growth oriented. Decriminalisation of business laws and abolition of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) are few among the various measures that will help stimulate much-needed growth in the economy.

These were the essence of experts’ thoughts shared in post budget analysis session organised by CII at Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday.

Shreyaskar Chaudhary, Chairman, CII Malwa Zone and Managing Director, Pratibha Syntex Limited stated that foreign investment should come in the IT sector to give it a boost.