 BSF Director General Reviews Training, Encourages Use Of Modern Technology During Indore Visit
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:25 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Director General Border Security Force (New Delhi) Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Border Security Force campuses located at Indore CSWT and STC and Reoti Firing Range on two day visit on November 15 & 16.

On Thursday, Chaudhary was welcomed by Tsewang Namgyal Additional Director General/Director BSF Academy Tekanpur, Inspector General STC Indore Ashwani Kumar Sharma and Inspector General CSWT Bhaskar Singh Rawat at Devi Ahilyabai Airport. Thereafter, the Director General along with the Inspectors General reviewed the ongoing training in the training institutes.

The Director General also visited Reoti Firing Range and during the visit met the shooters of the Central Shooting Team of the Border Security Force and boosted their morale. He also inspected about 13 lakh trees/plants planted under the tree plantation campaign on July 14 2024 at BSF Reoti Range, Indore and suggested measures for its maintenance. The Director General addressed a joint sainik Sammelan organised at CSWT, BSF (Indore) in which officers, subordinate officers and other personnel participated.

During the conference, Director General emphasized on inclusion of new methods by considering modern technology in training and motivated the trainers to give high quality training. Everyone was informed about various welfare schemes running in BSF. He also asked all the present personnel about their problems and suggestions and assured them of necessary action. He appreciated the various ongoing training activities and projects of training activities to be organized.

