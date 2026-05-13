Brokers Clash In Indore’s Sarafa Market; VIRAL VIDEO Shows Chaos In Busy Market

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fight broke out between two brokers in the Sarafa Market area of Indore on Tuesday afternoon.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing both groups fighting and beating each other on the road while a crowd gathered around and some people watched the incident.

They can be seen pushing, punching each other in the crowded street. Many shopkeepers and passersby gathered at the spot during the clash, while some people were also be seen trying to separate the groups.

Watch the video below :

According to police, the dispute started outside a shop in the Sarafa Market over a customer. What began as an argument between the two brokers quickly turned into a physical fight.

Both sides were seen creating a scene in the middle of the market as people nearby stopped to watch.

इंदौर...सराफा में दलालों के बीच विवाद.. चले लात-घूंसे..VIDEO VIRAL



दलालों के दो गुटों के बीच हुई जमकर मारपीट

एरिया और ग्राहकों को लेकर बीच बाजार चले लात-घूंसे

एक युवक को घेरकर बेरहमी से पीटने का वीडियो वायरल

मारपीट से सराफा बाजार में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बना

बताया जा रहा है कि… pic.twitter.com/8wPku6KXNJ — HBTV News (@hb_tvnews) May 12, 2026

Sarafa police station in-charge Rajkumar Litoria said Rahul Baghle was standing in the silver market area when he got into an argument with Ramraj Yadav.

During the fight, Ajay Parihar, Govind Chourasiya, and another person allegedly joined in and assaulted him.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the clash and brought the situation under control.

According to the police, three accused have been taken into custody, while efforts are being made to trace another suspect involved in the incident.

Police said the fight happened due to a dispute related to brokerage and customers in the market. Further investigation into the matter is underway.