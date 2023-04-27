Broadening of road for Metro development: Bengali Square residents present memo to collector 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents and shopkeepers of Bengali Square are worried about the broadening of road to 140 meters for Metro development and presented a memorandum to Indore collector in this regard.

The residents and shopkeepers including Raja Kothari, Aman Samota, Rajesh Baradiya and Amit Raka of Samvid Nagar Kanadia Road Residents and Traders Association said that according to their information obtained from a media organisation, the road from Patrakar Colony to Bengali Square will be broadened to 140 ft for the Metro train project.

At present, Kanadia Road is 104 feet, which is according to the master plan. In the past, when Kanadia Road was broadened, residents lost 8 to 10 feet on one side of the road and in some places, only 6 feet of houses and shops were left. Many of these small buildings have been converted into shops and they are the only source of support for the family's livelihood, said association members. Many of these people have taken huge loans to build these structures, they said.

Collector Ilayaraja T listened to the whole issue and assured them that no such thing would happen and said that no such announcement has been made officially.